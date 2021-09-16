$1.07 EPS Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.40. Nutrien posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 365.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $6.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $63.16. 1,586,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,385. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average of $59.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 320,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

