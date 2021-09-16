$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will announce earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.14. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $4.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $55.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.71. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

In related news, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

