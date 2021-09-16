$1.37 EPS Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Korn Ferry posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on KFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $74.32 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.79. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,090,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at $24,574,380.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,370 shares of company stock worth $5,577,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 272,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after purchasing an additional 56,721 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at $527,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 106,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

