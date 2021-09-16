$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will report earnings per share of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Viad’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.75. Viad reported earnings per share of ($0.81) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 271.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viad.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 92.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Viad during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Viad by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Viad by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Viad in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

VVI opened at $42.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.01. Viad has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.18.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.