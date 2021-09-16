$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. Kemper posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%.

Several research firms have commented on KMPR. TheStreet lowered Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Kemper stock opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kemper has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $83.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kemper by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.