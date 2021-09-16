$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will report earnings per share of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. Preferred Bank posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $925.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.50. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average is $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,416,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 142,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 265,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,932,000 after purchasing an additional 84,595 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,505,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,577,000 after acquiring an additional 53,821 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

