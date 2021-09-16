101,265 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Acquired by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 101,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,120,000. TransUnion comprises approximately 0.6% of Global Endowment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 0.05% of TransUnion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,873 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,599 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TransUnion by 13.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,233 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,780,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,278,000 after buying an additional 808,689 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,207,000 after acquiring an additional 762,859 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRU stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $116.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,101. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.56 and its 200 day moving average is $106.87. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

