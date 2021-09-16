10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Coverage Initiated at National Bank Financial

Stock analysts at National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 84.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TXG. Citigroup lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $156.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.68. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $115.39 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.01 and a beta of 1.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $7,395,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $299,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,427.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,515 shares of company stock valued at $24,604,061. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,169,000 after buying an additional 3,634,870 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,195,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

