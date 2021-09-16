$118.25 Million in Sales Expected for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will post $118.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.20 million to $119.30 million. Orthofix Medical posted sales of $110.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year sales of $471.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $469.80 million to $474.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $500.00 million, with estimates ranging from $495.30 million to $504.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orthofix Medical.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $121.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.35 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.51 million, a P/E ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 1.13. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.