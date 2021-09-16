12,500 Shares in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Bought by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

SAIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

NYSE:SAIC traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.96. 3,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,100. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.12.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.