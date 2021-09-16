$134.85 Million in Sales Expected for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will announce $134.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.70 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $124.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year sales of $557.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.00 million to $578.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $570.58 million, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $608.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRLD. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $195.43 on Thursday. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,398,325.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,062 shares of company stock worth $4,645,176. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

