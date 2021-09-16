$138.52 Million in Sales Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will report $138.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.30 million to $138.70 million. Smartsheet posted sales of $98.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year sales of $531.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.40 million to $533.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $677.16 million, with estimates ranging from $662.86 million to $693.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Smartsheet stock opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -63.89 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $85.65.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $347,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,222.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $14,638,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,200 shares of company stock worth $26,123,057 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

