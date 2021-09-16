$138.53 Million in Sales Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will report sales of $138.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.30 million and the highest is $140.30 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $135.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $545.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $540.50 million to $549.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $555.37 million, with estimates ranging from $547.40 million to $566.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $16.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

