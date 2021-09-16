14,646 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by RiverTree Advisors LLC

RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 4.9% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after acquiring an additional 341,076 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,222.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $490.60. The company had a trading volume of 43,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,122. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $321.77 and a 1 year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

