$149.85 Million in Sales Expected for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to post sales of $149.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the lowest is $149.70 million. ADTRAN posted sales of $133.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year sales of $564.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $559.20 million to $570.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $634.15 million, with estimates ranging from $618.30 million to $650.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $143.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.20 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADTN. Cowen raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1.5% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $948.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

