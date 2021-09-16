$165.83 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to report sales of $165.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.96 million to $169.71 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported sales of $171.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year sales of $668.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $660.52 million to $677.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $668.64 million, with estimates ranging from $657.33 million to $679.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $172.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.90 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $36,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUB opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.37. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

