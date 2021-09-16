$17.18 Million in Sales Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will report $17.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.84 million and the highest is $17.69 million. ChromaDex posted sales of $14.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year sales of $68.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.40 million to $69.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $102.54 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $105.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 76.33% and a negative net margin of 37.51%.

CDXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.87 million, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at $214,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,630,000 after buying an additional 275,467 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 9.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 79,312 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 100.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.