17,500 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Bought by Community Capital Management Inc.

Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,252,000 after acquiring an additional 124,757 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,868,000 after acquiring an additional 204,025 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 51.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after acquiring an additional 952,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,743,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,961,000 after purchasing an additional 111,508 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

Shares of CMS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.69. 15,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.72. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

