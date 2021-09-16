$18.05 Million in Sales Expected for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will announce sales of $18.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.95 million. ADMA Biologics reported sales of $10.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year sales of $73.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.00 million to $74.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $116.13 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $124.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADMA. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.18. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $434,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 15.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 55.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 44.6% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 44.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.