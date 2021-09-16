180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Update

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 116.6% from the August 15th total of 895,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of 180 Life Sciences stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. 180 Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,689,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in 180 Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,000. Institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 180 Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

