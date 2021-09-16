184,822 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) Bought by RiverTree Advisors LLC

RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 184,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June accounts for approximately 4.1% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.72% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 37.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,314. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average is $32.46. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $33.65.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.