19,103 Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,735.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG opened at $161.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.91 and its 200-day moving average is $159.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.66 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.