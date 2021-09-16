195,900 Shares in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 195,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of Shoals Technologies Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $19,856,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,317,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,505,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.20. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

