1,988,655 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Bought by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,988,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,533,000. Western Digital accounts for 0.8% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.65% of Western Digital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Western Digital by 1,932.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,964,000 after buying an additional 5,141,587 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,434 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,564,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,066,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,384,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.34. 10,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,500,065. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $35.29 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Summit Insights downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

