1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $20.61 million and approximately $32,244.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001231 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

