$2.44 Billion in Sales Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will announce sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. The Williams Companies reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $10.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.64 billion to $10.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.63 billion to $10.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Williams Companies has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

