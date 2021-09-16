$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.58 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $2.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year sales of $11.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.08 billion to $11.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conagra Brands.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $34,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG stock opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.3125 dividend. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.