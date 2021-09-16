$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.58 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $2.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year sales of $11.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.08 billion to $11.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $34,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG stock opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.3125 dividend. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.