$20.67 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will announce $20.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.80 million and the lowest is $20.57 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $16.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $86.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.49 million to $86.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $102.68 million, with estimates ranging from $98.65 million to $106.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASPU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

In other Aspen Group news, CEO Michael Mathews acquired 10,000 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Aspen Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 189,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 393,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the first quarter worth about $3,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.38 million, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.65. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

