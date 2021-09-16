20,000 Shares in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Acquired by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. HSBC cut their price target on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Bilibili stock traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

