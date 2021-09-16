20,018 Shares in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Monarch Casino & Resort at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 39.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $64.43 on Thursday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.45.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

