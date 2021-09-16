$206.16 Million in Sales Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will announce $206.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $211.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $199.25 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $172.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $798.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $780.06 million to $808.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $859.16 million, with estimates ranging from $838.21 million to $892.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 102,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $52.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $30.96 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

