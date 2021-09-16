$21.66 Million in Sales Expected for Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will post sales of $21.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.53 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Markforged will report full-year sales of $87.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.59 million to $87.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $120.58 million, with estimates ranging from $119.06 million to $122.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Markforged.

Get Markforged alerts:

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKFG shares. Citigroup began coverage on Markforged in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NYSE:MKFG opened at $7.94 on Thursday. Markforged has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.88% of Markforged as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Company Profile

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Markforged (MKFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.