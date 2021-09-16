217,800 Shares in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 217,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Marathon Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Marathon Digital by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Marathon Digital by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MARA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.63 and a beta of 4.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average is $33.03. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.