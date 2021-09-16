22,011 Shares in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,011 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.07% of Winnebago Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,388,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $828,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 547.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 37,082 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $69.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average of $73.12. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.99.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

