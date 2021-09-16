$23.56 Million in Sales Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will report $23.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.60 million. Berkeley Lights reported sales of $18.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $90.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.50 million to $91.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $128.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $133.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million.

BLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Shares of BLI opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

In related news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $1,508,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,629 shares of company stock valued at $15,637,552. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

