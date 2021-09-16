$238.70 Million in Sales Expected for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will report $238.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $237.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.40 million. Cumulus Media reported sales of $196.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year sales of $931.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $925.95 million to $936.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.68 million.

CMLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

CMLS opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 727,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 292,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 274,095 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 416.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 80,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 451,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 76,404 shares in the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

