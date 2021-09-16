$238.70 Million in Sales Expected for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to announce $238.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $237.00 million and the highest is $240.40 million. Cumulus Media reported sales of $196.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year sales of $931.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $925.95 million to $936.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.68 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $207.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 4.1% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,865,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 73,292 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 5.3% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 886,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 44,540 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 778,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 50,661 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 20.4% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 451,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 76,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

