24,131 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,131 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in SEA by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SE opened at $337.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.13 and a 200 day moving average of $267.36. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $141.85 and a 52-week high of $359.84. The stock has a market cap of $172.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.31 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.42.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.