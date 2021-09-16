$242.00 Million in Sales Expected for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) to announce sales of $242.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agiliti’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $242.40 million and the lowest is $241.60 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year sales of $975.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $972.50 million to $979.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.45 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGTI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $107,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $62,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $60,969,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $42,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

AGTI opened at $21.77 on Thursday. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

