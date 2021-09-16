25,777 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Purchased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 67,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 44,134 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 149,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 189.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter.

SHY traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,861. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $86.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

