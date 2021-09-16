$26.66 Million in Sales Expected for Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to report sales of $26.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.60 million. Venus Concept posted sales of $20.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year sales of $105.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $106.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $127.03 million, with estimates ranging from $125.90 million to $128.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

In related news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 31,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $101,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 198,265 shares of company stock valued at $636,948 in the last ninety days. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VERO opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $120.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.51.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venus Concept (VERO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.