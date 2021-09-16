$26.70 Million in Sales Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will announce sales of $26.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.02 million and the lowest is $1.80 million. Arcturus Therapeutics reported sales of $2.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,045.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $91.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $277.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $465.18 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $965.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 745,000 shares of company stock worth $41,153,300 in the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $356,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 52.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 30,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 177.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 186,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 119,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.91. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $129.71.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

