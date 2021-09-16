2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.46. 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF shares last traded at $31.43, with a volume of 1,072 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

