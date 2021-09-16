2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.01. 2ndVote Society Defended ETF shares last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 1,102 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for 2ndVote Society Defended ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2ndVote Society Defended ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.