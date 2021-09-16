30,247 Shares in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Acquired by Birchview Capital LP

Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000. Prothena accounts for approximately 0.9% of Birchview Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Birchview Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Prothena as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Prothena by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $74.31. 2,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,642. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.85.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

In other Prothena news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,887.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192 over the last 90 days. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

