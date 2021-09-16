3,077,198 Shares in Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Purchased by Norwest Venture Partners Xiv LP

Norwest Venture Partners Xiv LP purchased a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,077,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,233,000. Impel NeuroPharma makes up 31.4% of Norwest Venture Partners Xiv LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Norwest Venture Partners Xiv LP owned approximately 13.81% of Impel NeuroPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter worth about $998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Impel NeuroPharma alerts:

In other Impel NeuroPharma news, CEO Adrian Adams acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $279,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,669.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IMPL stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 16,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,147. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts expect that Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IMPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Impel NeuroPharma from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Impel NeuroPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel NeuroPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.