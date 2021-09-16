$330.33 Million in Sales Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will post $330.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $325.98 million and the highest is $339.93 million. The AZEK posted sales of $263.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

In other The AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $2,187,350.00. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,818 shares of company stock worth $4,969,326 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 11,100.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -473.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The AZEK has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.41.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

