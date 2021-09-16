$341.51 Million in Sales Expected for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will post $341.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $339.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $343.70 million. Standard Motor Products posted sales of $343.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMP shares. TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $64,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,729 shares in the company, valued at $934,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $123,526.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,915 shares of company stock worth $771,263 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMP opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $920.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.80. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $39.09 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

