$342.60 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will report $342.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $352.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $331.21 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $292.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

Shares of NYSE CBOE opened at $123.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.59%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

