360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Down to $21.88

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.88, but opened at $21.14. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 2,522 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CLSA lowered their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. The business had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. FMR LLC boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 403.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 173,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,989,000. 49.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

